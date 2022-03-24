Dr. Kenneth Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kramer, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kramer, MD
Dr. Kenneth Kramer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Kramer's Office Locations
Ct Orthopedic Specialists2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 407-3500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists PC330 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 795-4784
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw him for relief to shoulder blade pain from shoveling snow 2 months ago. He diagnosed the problem, recommended a cortisone injection which was administered, and asked to be contacted if pain was not relieved. Results favorable so far.
About Dr. Kenneth Kramer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1508853565
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
