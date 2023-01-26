Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kress, MD

Dr. Kenneth Kress, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Kress works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Canton, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.