Dr. Kronlund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Kronlund, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kronlund, MD
Dr. Kenneth Kronlund, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Kronlund's Office Locations
Shrewsbury Location378 Maple Ave, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (774) 778-5211
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Several years ago UMass Medical abandoned my husband after his experimental treatment for leukemia failed and Dr. Kronlund who was his PCP picked up the very complex pieces. UMass treated Dr. Kronlund shamefully but at each and every discharge, Dr. Kronlund and his staff were there to puzzle out the complex medication schedule and care he was left with. Dr. Kronlund and his staff assisted us in getting my husband into a hospice. If it was not for Dr. Kronlund my husband would have had no care at the end of his life.
About Dr. Kenneth Kronlund, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
