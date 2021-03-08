Overview of Dr. Kenneth Krumins, MD

Dr. Kenneth Krumins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Krumins works at Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic LLC in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.