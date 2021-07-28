Dr. Kenneth Kudelko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kudelko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kudelko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kudelko, MD
Dr. Kenneth Kudelko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Kudelko works at
Dr. Kudelko's Office Locations
-
1
Neurological Medicine PA7500 Hanover Pkwy Ste 201, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 982-7944
-
2
Neurological Medicine PA7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 430, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 982-7944
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kudelko?
Excellent doctor! Yes, you will have to wait a lot to see him but I don't mind because once I am in the office with him, Dr. Kudelko doesn't rush you out of the office, he explains your condition and what is the treatment options. He does care about his patients well being.
About Dr. Kenneth Kudelko, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1295725349
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kudelko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kudelko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kudelko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kudelko works at
Dr. Kudelko has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kudelko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kudelko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kudelko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kudelko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kudelko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.