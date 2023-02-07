Dr. Kumasaka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Kumasaka, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Kumasaka, MD
Dr. Kenneth Kumasaka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Swedish Pediatrics - West Seattle4744 41st Ave SW Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98116 Directions (206) 320-5780
Appreciate that the medical talked directly to my child about how he was doing and any questions he had he was listened to and treated with respect.
About Dr. Kenneth Kumasaka, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Kumasaka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumasaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumasaka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumasaka.
