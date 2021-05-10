Dr. Kenneth Laborde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laborde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Laborde, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Laborde, MD
Dr. Kenneth Laborde, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Laborde's Office Locations
Kenneth J. Laborde, M.D.1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 302, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 232-8230
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Trigger finger surgery. Everything went well. Hand healed quickly and no more trigger finger. Office run well with no long wait times.
About Dr. Kenneth Laborde, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville Hospital
- La State University Hospital
- LSU Med Ctr
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laborde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laborde accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laborde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Laborde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laborde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laborde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laborde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.