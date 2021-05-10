Overview of Dr. Kenneth Laborde, MD

Dr. Kenneth Laborde, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Laborde works at Kenneth J. Laborde, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.