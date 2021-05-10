See All General Surgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Kenneth Laborde, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Laborde, MD

Dr. Kenneth Laborde, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Dr. Laborde works at Kenneth J. Laborde, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Laborde's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth J. Laborde, M.D.
    1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 302, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 232-8230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Lipomas
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Lipomas

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kenneth Laborde, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578558268
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Louisville Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • La State University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • LSU Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Laborde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laborde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laborde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laborde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laborde works at Kenneth J. Laborde, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Laborde’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Laborde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laborde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laborde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laborde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

