Dr. Kenneth Larson, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.7 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Larson, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their residency with Monmouth Med Center|Monmouth Medical Center

Dr. Larson works at HCA Florida Palm Beach Surgical Specialists - Palm Beach Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Atlantis, FL and Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Palm Beach Surgical Specialists - Palm Beach Gardens
    900 Village Square Xing Ste 230, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 453-2708
  2. 2
    HCA Florida Palm Beach Surgical Specialists - Atlantis
    5503 S Congress Ave Ste 206, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 453-2697
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    JFK Bariatric Wellness & Surgical Institute
    4665 S Congress Ave Ste 102, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 589-6715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ventral Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Ventral Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kenneth Larson, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1659451441
    Education & Certifications

    • Monmouth Med Center|Monmouth Medical Center
    • Pa Hospital|University Of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larson has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

