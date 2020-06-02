Dr. Kenneth Lazarus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazarus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lazarus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lazarus, MD
Dr. Kenneth Lazarus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Dr. Lazarus works at
Dr. Lazarus' Office Locations
Southern Crescent Neurological Clinic PC1250 Highway 54 W Ste 102, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 719-9028
Southern Crescent Neurlgcl Clinic1275 Highway 54 W Ste 105, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 719-2965
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lazarus always tries his best to help me with my pain. Everybody that works there are the best. They have always taken care of whatever I need quickly. I have been going to Dt. Lazarus for almost twenty years. I have a lot of pain. No other doctor that I have been to even believed that I was in so much pain. I give him 5 stars for trying his best for me.
About Dr. Kenneth Lazarus, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazarus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazarus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazarus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazarus has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Chronic Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazarus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazarus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazarus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazarus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazarus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.