Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Le, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuroradiology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Le works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Interventional Spine of Texas Professional Limited Liability Company9000 Southwest Fwy Ste 110, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (832) 843-7444
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
About Dr. Kenneth Le, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053555755
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.