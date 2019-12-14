Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD
Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of California Los Angeles Comprehensive Spine Center
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Advanced Invasive Pain Management of Houston16929 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 447-6337
Hospital Affiliations
- United Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee operated on me 11/13/2019. He is an excellent Dr. He cares about his patients,. I am finally pain free. He has the best bedside manner of any doctor I’ve had.
About Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1134127764
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles Comprehensive Spine Center
- University Of Pittsburg Med Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.