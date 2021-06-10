Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kenneth W. Lee & Associates Inc.160 E Artesia St Ste 140, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 622-3800
-
2
Kenneth W Lee MD & Associates Inc210 W Bonita Ave Ste 140, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 622-3800
-
3
Chino Premier Surgery Center5562 Philadelphia St Ste 111, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 517-0000
-
4
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm2140 Grand Ave Ste 120, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 622-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Kenneth Lee is the most thorough explicator of procedures that I have ever encountered. One thing that stood out is just his wide knowledge base and ability to explain to you precisely what is happening. Dr. Lee should double as a professor based on the thoroughness of his explanations. It’s not just the procedures, Dr. Lee will explain the risks of various procedures with meticulous precision. Brilliant physician. The front office staff was very friendly and they ensure you’re all set with everything you need to know. My rule of them with all office staff is be pleasant yourself as a patient, and they’ll be pleasant with you. I would highly recommend Dr. Kenneth Lee if you’re on the fence. Check him out!
About Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Burmese and Spanish
- 1417023227
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Burmese and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.