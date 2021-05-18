Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD

Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAPTIST HOSPITAL OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at ECU Neurosurgical and Spine Center in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.