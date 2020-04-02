Dr. Kenneth Lefkowitz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lefkowitz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lefkowitz, DPM
Dr. Kenneth Lefkowitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Lefkowitz's Office Locations
Quality Foot Care252 W Swamp Rd Ste 2, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 230-9707
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first appointment with Dr. Lefkowitz a couple of months ago and right from the start, I knew I was in capable and knowledgeable hands. I had a follow-up exam and I will be seeing Dr. Lefkowitz on a regular basis going forward. Everyone in the office is friendly, competent, and caring. He is a terrific doctor - this really is as good as it gets!
About Dr. Kenneth Lefkowitz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073511580
Education & Certifications
- American Board Of Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
- 1993
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
Dr. Lefkowitz speaks Spanish.
