Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lemaster, MD

Dr. Kenneth Lemaster, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.



Dr. Lemaster works at Tennessee Valley Ear & Nose in Sheffield, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Allergic Rhinitis and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.