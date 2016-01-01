Dr. Kenneth Lemaster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lemaster, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lemaster, MD
Dr. Kenneth Lemaster, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.
Dr. Lemaster's Office Locations
Tennessee Valley Ear & Nose323 N Montgomery Ave, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 381-6673
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Lemaster, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- Baptist Hospitals
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemaster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemaster accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemaster has seen patients for Otitis Media, Allergic Rhinitis and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemaster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemaster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.