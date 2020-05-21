Dr. Kenneth Levitsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Levitsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Levitsky, MD
Dr. Kenneth Levitsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Levitsky works at
Dr. Levitsky's Office Locations
Garden State Orthopaedic Assoc. PA28-04 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 791-4679Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Garden State Surgical Center LLC28-06 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 475-8940
Hoboken Office33-41 NEWARK ST, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 876-5300
Clifton Office925 Clifton Ave Ste 106, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 330-0700
Garden State Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.400 Franklin Tpke Ste 112, Mahwah, NJ 07430 Directions (201) 825-2266Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Parsippany Office2 Sylvan Way Ste 106, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (862) 242-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levitsky fixed the ligaments in my ankle.....twice! He's so good, not only as a surgeon, but also as a person. Thank you, Dr. Levitsky.
About Dr. Kenneth Levitsky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- University of Delaware
Dr. Levitsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitsky works at
Dr. Levitsky speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitsky.
