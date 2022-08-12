See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kenneth Levy, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.6 (45)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Levy, MD

Dr. Kenneth Levy, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Levy works at Morton H. Dubnow MD, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Arthritis of the Elbow and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levy's Office Locations

    Morton H. Dubnow MD, PLLC
    6838 N 23RD AVE, Phoenix, AZ 85015 (602) 864-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Arthritis of the Elbow
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Insomnia
Arthritis of the Elbow
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Arthritis of the Elbow
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blepharitis
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Cystitis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 12, 2022
    Dr Levy is a great doctor. His office is the problem. Terribly long wait times, not helpful staff, including front office and office manager. Dr Levy’s assistant has a voice mail that says he will return calls within 48 hours (we wish). This problem falls on the failure to manage the office properly and efficiently. The doctors in the office should read reviews to be informed and the office manager should actually manage with compassion for the patients.
    About Dr. Kenneth Levy, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174712806
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ariz
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maricopa Med Center University Ariz
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston City Hosp/Boston U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tufts U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levy works at Morton H. Dubnow MD, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Levy’s profile.

    Dr. Levy has seen patients for Insomnia, Arthritis of the Elbow and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

