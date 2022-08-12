Overview of Dr. Kenneth Levy, MD

Dr. Kenneth Levy, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Levy works at Morton H. Dubnow MD, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Arthritis of the Elbow and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.