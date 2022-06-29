See All Psychiatrists in Metuchen, NJ
Dr. Kenneth Lichtman, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (26)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Lichtman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universite Catholique De Louvain, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Lichtman works at Psychiatry Associates in Metuchen, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry Associates
    251 Main St, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 549-2220
  2. 2
    Psychiatry Associates
    1109 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 549-2220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Jun 29, 2022
Dr. Lichtman is amazing. He is very intelligent, kind, and upbeat. He listens to me and never judges. His advice and support turned my into a positive direction.
— Jun 29, 2022
About Dr. Kenneth Lichtman, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1588857973
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • LI Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
Internship
  • St Marys Hosp-McGill U
Medical Education
  • Universite Catholique De Louvain, Faculte De Medecine
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Lichtman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lichtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lichtman has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lichtman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

