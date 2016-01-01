Dr. Kenneth Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lieberman, MD
Dr. Kenneth Lieberman, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Lieberman's Office Locations
HUMC - Pediatric Nephrology30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-3678MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Pediatric Nephrology19 Davis Ave Fl 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3663
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Kenneth Lieberman, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174582951
Education & Certifications
- Cornell U Med Sch
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
