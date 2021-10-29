Dr. Kenneth Light, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Light is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Light, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Light, MD
Dr. Kenneth Light, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Light's Office Locations
Global Surgeries Inc.1700 California St Ste 340, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 646-4104
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Doctor Light is that he is a rare, world class surgeon, who cares about his patients. He listened to me and gave me wise advice for my multiple disc damaged spine. The results of his multiple discectomy fusion surgery of my cervical discs was excellent. My life was greatly improved. In his waiting room I often saw people with great success stories that had driven for hours, or sometimes flown in to see him. I found his staff to be pleasant, professional, and caring. I would highly recommend Dr. Light as your orthopedic surgeon.
About Dr. Kenneth Light, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1104900919
Education & Certifications
- University Buffalo
- U Calif
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cornell
- Orthopedic Surgery
