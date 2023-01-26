Dr. Kenneth Lindahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lindahl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lindahl, MD
Dr. Kenneth Lindahl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lindahl works at
Dr. Lindahl's Office Locations
Rochester Eye & Laser Center30 N Union St Ste 101, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 232-2560
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I got cataract and lens exchange surgery B/L and am so happy, that Dr. Lindahl got "give me back" my lost eyesight. This was the most amazing experience I had. The staff in the clinic as well as the surgical center were very carrying as well. As a person who also works in healthcare and with patients, I can certainly appreciate the high professionalism and compassion Dr. Lindahl and his staff have. Thank you!!! Thank you!!! Thank you!!!
About Dr. Kenneth Lindahl, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester-Jv Aquavella
- U Rochester|U Rochester Assoc Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindahl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindahl works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindahl.
