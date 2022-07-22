Overview of Dr. Kenneth J Lingenfelter, DO

Dr. Kenneth J Lingenfelter, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Lingenfelter works at First State Orthopaedics in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.