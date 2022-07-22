See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Newark, DE
Dr. Kenneth J Lingenfelter, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth J Lingenfelter, DO

Dr. Kenneth J Lingenfelter, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Lingenfelter works at First State Orthopaedics in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lingenfelter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    First State Orthopaedics - Newark
    4102b Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 731-2888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    First State Orthopaedics - Brandywine
    1401 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 478-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth J Lingenfelter, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326294299
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth J Lingenfelter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lingenfelter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lingenfelter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lingenfelter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lingenfelter has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lingenfelter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Lingenfelter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lingenfelter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lingenfelter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lingenfelter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

