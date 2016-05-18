See All Neurosurgeons in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Kenneth Lipow, MD

Neurosurgery
3.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lipow, MD

Dr. Kenneth Lipow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Lipow works at Connecticut Neurosurgical Spec in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lipow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Neurosurgical Spec
    267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 384-4500
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 18, 2016
    Dr Lipow performed a spinal stenosis laminectomy and fusion without metal splinting, using the bone removed from the vertebrae.
    Hal C in Stratford, CT — May 18, 2016
    About Dr. Kenneth Lipow, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427083674
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Lipow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipow works at Connecticut Neurosurgical Spec in Bridgeport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Lipow’s profile.

    Dr. Lipow has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

