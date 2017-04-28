Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lippman, MD

Dr. Kenneth Lippman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lippman works at KENNETH R LIPPMAN MD PA in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.