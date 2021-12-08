Overview of Dr. Kenneth Liss, DO

Dr. Kenneth Liss, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Liss works at Hypertension & Nephrology Assoc in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Red Bank, NJ, Wall Township, NJ and Matawan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.