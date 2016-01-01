Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lister, MD

Dr. Kenneth Lister, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Lister works at The Group for Women LLC in Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.