Overview of Dr. Kenneth Litwin, MD

Dr. Kenneth Litwin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Litwin works at Danbury Medical Group in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.