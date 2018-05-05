Dr. Kenneth Lloyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lloyd, MD
Dr. Kenneth Lloyd, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Respiratory Consultants of Houston6550 Fannin St Ste 2403, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-6250
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
He saved my husbands life by getting him referred to BCM/SLEH for a double lung transplant 7/2017. After 5 years of being turf kicked through 2 other TMC transplant programs he pulled a Hail Mary pass and saved his life. He was caring, kind, compassionate, and has a genuinely kind sense of humor. He’s our hero! And so is Dr Bloom!!!
About Dr. Kenneth Lloyd, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619985363
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lloyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lloyd has seen patients for Cough, Asthma and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lloyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lloyd speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.