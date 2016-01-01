Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lu, MD

Dr. Kenneth Lu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Lu works at Stephen Bornfeld, OD and Nina Getz, OD, Optometry in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.