Dr. Kenneth Lu, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lu, MD
Dr. Kenneth Lu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu's Office Locations
Steven Bornfeld, OD and Nina Getz, OD, Optometry - Located within Doheny Eye Center of Arcadia622 W Duarte Rd Ste 101, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 254-9010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Lu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1467514265
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lu speaks Mandarin.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.