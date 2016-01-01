Dr. Kenneth Lyn-Kew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyn-Kew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lyn-Kew, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Lyn-Kew, MD
Dr. Kenneth Lyn-Kew, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Lyn-Kew works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lyn-Kew's Office Locations
-
1
National Jewish Health South Denver499 E Hampden Ave Ste 300, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0784
-
2
National Jewish at Rose Medical Center - G1051400 Jackson St # G105, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 963-0785
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyn-Kew?
About Dr. Kenneth Lyn-Kew, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1154441533
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Medical Center
- Georgetown University Hospital
- St Louis University School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyn-Kew accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyn-Kew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyn-Kew works at
Dr. Lyn-Kew has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyn-Kew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyn-Kew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyn-Kew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.