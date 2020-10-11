Dr. Kenneth Macek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Macek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Obstetrics and Gynecology636 Raymond Dr Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 653-4240Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Cadence Physician Group885 Roosevelt Rd Ste 102, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Directions (630) 653-4240
- 3 28375 Davis Pkwy Ste 903, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 653-4240
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Dr. Macek is extremely intelligent and very caring. I was debating whether or not to try to get pregnant again due to a number of issues including previous miscarriage and advanced maternal age. He thoroughly explained the risks and helped me to make an informed decision. When I finally did get pregnant a few months later, Dr. Macek took great care of me during the pregnancy. I highly recommend him!
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Macek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macek has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Macek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macek.
