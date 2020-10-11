See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Naperville, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Macek, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Macek, MD

Dr. Kenneth Macek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Macek works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Glen Ellyn, IL and Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics and Gynecology
    636 Raymond Dr Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 653-4240
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
  2. 2
    Cadence Physician Group
    885 Roosevelt Rd Ste 102, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 653-4240
  3. 3
    28375 Davis Pkwy Ste 903, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 653-4240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cysts
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Cervical Polyps
Ovarian Cysts
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Cervical Polyps

Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 11, 2020
    Dr. Macek is extremely intelligent and very caring. I was debating whether or not to try to get pregnant again due to a number of issues including previous miscarriage and advanced maternal age. He thoroughly explained the risks and helped me to make an informed decision. When I finally did get pregnant a few months later, Dr. Macek took great care of me during the pregnancy. I highly recommend him!
    — Oct 11, 2020
    About Dr. Kenneth Macek, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902028293
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Macek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macek has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Macek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

