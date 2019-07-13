Dr. Kenneth Mack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Mack, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mack is an extremely experienced and caring doctor. My daughter has chronic migraines and we went to see Dr Mack after trying many unsuccessful treatment options. Dr Mack had several medication options we hadn’t tried as well as several that did not require medication. My daughter was extremely positive and hopeful after our visit, and is already experiencing some relief. I would definitely recommend Dr Mack.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
