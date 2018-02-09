Dr. Maiocco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Maiocco, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Maiocco, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Rochester.
Dr. Maiocco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kenneth J. Maiocco M.d. PC4639 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 374-5546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maiocco?
he is simply the very best doctor there is!
About Dr. Kenneth Maiocco, MD
- Dermatology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1144280637
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maiocco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maiocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maiocco works at
Dr. Maiocco has seen patients for Dermatitis, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maiocco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Maiocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maiocco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maiocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maiocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.