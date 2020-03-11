Overview of Dr. Kenneth Marici, MD

Dr. Kenneth Marici, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Milford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Marici works at New Milford Gastroenterology Associates in New Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.