Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Mason, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Mason, MD
Dr. Kenneth Mason, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Winchester Breast Center PC400 Campus Blvd Ste 220, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-5466
Winchester Medical Center1840 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-5466
- Winchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Mason is one of two fantastic surgeons it has been my good fortune to use. He is well versed in all areas and has excellent bedside manner! I would highly recommend him to anyone!
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mason speaks Spanish.
