Dr. Kenneth Mathys, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Mathys, MD
Dr. Kenneth Mathys, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Mathys' Office Locations
SouthPark6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 295-3000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
CEENTA Belmont400 Park St, Belmont, NC 28012 Directions (877) 825-6894
Pineville10512 Park Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 295-3650
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mathys and his surgical staff were phenomenal. Dr. Mathys made my entire experience totally comfortable. The results were beyond my expectations. He was considerate, easy to communicate with, and very informative as to my condition and procedures for solution. I would not hesitate to return to his care.
About Dr. Kenneth Mathys, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eye Consultants of Atlanta
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathys has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathys has seen patients for Keratoconus, Corneal Diseases and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathys. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathys.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.