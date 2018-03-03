Overview of Dr. Kenneth Mathys, MD

Dr. Kenneth Mathys, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Mathys works at Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Belmont, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Corneal Diseases and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.