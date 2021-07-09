Overview of Dr. Kenneth McDowell, DO

Dr. Kenneth McDowell, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. McDowell works at Colonial Internal Mdcn Assocs in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.