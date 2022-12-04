Overview of Dr. Kenneth McNamee, MD

Dr. Kenneth McNamee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. McNamee works at ProMedica Physicians Orthopaedic Surgery in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.