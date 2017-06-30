See All Hand Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Kenneth Means, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (26)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Means, MD

Dr. Kenneth Means, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Means works at MedStar National Hand Specialists at UMH in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Ellicott City, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Means' Office Locations

    MedStar National Hand Specialists at UMH
    3333 N Calvert St Ste 200 Fl 2, Baltimore, MD 21218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 235-5405
    MedStar UMH Ortho at Dorsey Hall
    9501 Old Annapolis Rd Ste 220, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-2715
    NRH Regional Rehab at Wilkens Avenue in Catonsville
    3455 Wilkens Ave Ste 306, Baltimore, MD 21229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 235-5405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Concentra
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Capital
    • One Net
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 30, 2017
    I am so glad my Orthopedic surgeon referred me to Dr. Means! He is not a Doctor who wants to rush a patient to the operating room unless it is absolutely necessary. He will look at the problem, explain the nature of the injury and then discuss the options. I would definitely recommend him to anyone. Besides, Union Memorial is world renowned for their Hand Center!
    K. Jennings in Baltimore, MD — Jun 30, 2017
    About Dr. Kenneth Means, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386744308
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Curtis National Hand Center Hand/Upper Extremity Fellowship
    Internship
    • Orthopaedic Surgery Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
    Undergraduate School
    • 7-Year Accelerated B.S./M.D. Program
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Means, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Means is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Means has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Means has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Means has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Means on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Means. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Means.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Means, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Means appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

