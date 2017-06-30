Overview of Dr. Kenneth Means, MD

Dr. Kenneth Means, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Means works at MedStar National Hand Specialists at UMH in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Ellicott City, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.