Dr. Kenneth Meisler, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Kenneth R. Meisler Dpm Pllc210 E 86th St Rm 402, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 628-4444Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 2:30pmSundayClosed
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Such excellent care, feel like I have new feet. He treated me fro a condition that had been misdiagnosed many decades ago.that has been misdiagnosed decades ago.. Also, the office is so well run with everyone being so nice.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1215941802
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine
- Maimonides Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Hofstra University
