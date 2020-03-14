Overview of Dr. Kenneth Meisler, DPM

Dr. Kenneth Meisler, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Meisler works at Kenneth R Meisler DPM & Assocs in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.