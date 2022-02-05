Dr. Kenneth Meredith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meredith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Meredith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Meredith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute
Dr. Meredith works at
Locations
-
1
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
-
2
First Physicians Group of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1950 Arlington St Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-3400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meredith?
I met Dr Meredith and his staff today to find out what my treatment options were concerning my liver cancer. I felt very comfortable with him. He took the time to talk to me, explain what was going on so that I could understand, he listened to what I had to say and he answered my questions. He is very knowledgeable, professional and has compassion. He really cares about his patients. I felt a sense of relief when leaving there because I know I am going to be cared for as if I am family. The staff was awesome, very patient and kind. They exceeded my expectations today and I am confident that I am now in the right place for my treatment. .
About Dr. Kenneth Meredith, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1659329217
Education & Certifications
- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute
- Western Kentucky University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meredith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meredith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meredith works at
Dr. Meredith has seen patients for Esophageal Cancer, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meredith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Meredith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meredith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meredith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meredith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.