Dr. Kenneth Merkatz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Merkatz works at Starling Physicians Cardiology in Wethersfield, CT with other offices in Granby, CT and Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.