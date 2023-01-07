Dr. Kenneth Merkatz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merkatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Merkatz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Merkatz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Starling Cardiology1260 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 258-3477Tuesday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Hartford Hospital Rehabilitation - Granby18 E Granby Rd, Granby, CT 06035 Directions (860) 659-8830Tuesday9:00am - 2:30pm
Enfield160 HAZARD AVE, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 258-3477Wednesday7:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Very good doctor. Dr. Merkatz was my first new cardiologist in 17 years, and he made me feel comfortable and knew my history my previous doctor sent over. He also guided me to other doctors I needed to see. I appreciated the thoroughness in understanding my needs.
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Dr. Merkatz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merkatz has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merkatz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkatz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkatz.
