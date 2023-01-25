Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Univ Sch Of Med, New York Ny|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
NY Office311 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 996-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The doc has a strong and knowledgeable team working for him, AND, the atmosphere is friendly.
About Dr. Kenneth Miller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164424099
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital|The Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Gastroenterology Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Beth Israel Hospital|Harvard University, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery
- New York Univ Sch Of Med, New York Ny|New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Indigestion and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.