Overview

Dr. Kenneth Mirkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Mirkin works at Gastro Health - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Chantilly, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.