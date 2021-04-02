Dr. Kenneth Mirkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Mirkin, MD
Dr. Kenneth Mirkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Gastro Health - Fairfax3028 Javier Rd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-8960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gastro Health - Chantilly3914 Centreville Rd Ste 350, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 698-8960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mirkin was amazing. I am used to doctors just treating the presenting symptom but doctor Mirkin took the time to assist in creating a holistic treatment plan. I highly recommend this physician.
About Dr. Kenneth Mirkin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1952372542
- U Conn Hlth Ctr
- U Conn Hlth Ctr
- U Conn Hlth Ctr
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
