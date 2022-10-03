Dr. Kenneth Mooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Mooney, MD
Dr. Kenneth Mooney, MD is a Pulmonologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.
Henderson Multi-Specialty Clinic10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 309, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions
Dr. Mooney and staff are through, patient centric, engaged, communicative and proactive.
- Temple University Hospital
- Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Mooney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mooney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mooney using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mooney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mooney has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mooney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mooney speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mooney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mooney.
