See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Winfield, IL
Dr. Kenneth Moresco, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Moresco, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Moresco, MD

Dr. Kenneth Moresco, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Moresco works at Northwestern Medicine in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffery Choh, MD
Dr. Jeffery Choh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. Moresco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group Winfield
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 103, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4487
  2. 2
    Dr. Robert Gallee & Associates
    351 Delnor Dr Ste 200, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 938-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Moresco?

    Jul 25, 2019
    Dr. Moresco saved my husband's life. My husband was in shock, due to an arterial bleed, requiring seven units of blood. He was airlifted to Central DuPage Hospital, where Dr. Moresco was able to quickly go through the groin to fix the leak. Our family will be forever grateful to Dr. Moresco.
    — Jul 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Moresco, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Moresco, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moresco to family and friends

    Dr. Moresco's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Moresco

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Moresco, MD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Moresco, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730268590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University/TJUH|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Atlantic Health (Overlook)|Overlook Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Moresco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moresco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moresco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moresco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moresco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moresco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moresco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moresco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Moresco, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.