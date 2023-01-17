Overview of Dr. Kenneth Morgenstern, MD

Dr. Kenneth Morgenstern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Morgenstern works at PAUL PHILLIPS EYE & SURGERY CENTER in Flemington, NJ with other offices in Lancaster, PA, Thorndale, PA and Wayne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.