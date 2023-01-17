See All Ophthalmologists in Flemington, NJ
Dr. Kenneth Morgenstern, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (60)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Morgenstern, MD

Dr. Kenneth Morgenstern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Morgenstern works at PAUL PHILLIPS EYE & SURGERY CENTER in Flemington, NJ with other offices in Lancaster, PA, Thorndale, PA and Wayne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morgenstern's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Oculoplastics
    6b Minneakoning Rd, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 687-8771
  2. 2
    Dept of Oculoplastics
    805 Estelle Dr Ste 102, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 687-8771
  3. 3
    Dept of Oculoplastics
    3000 C G Zinn Rd, Thorndale, PA 19372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 687-8771
  4. 4
    Dept of Oculoplastics
    123 Bloomingdale Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 687-8771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Surgery
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Lacrimal Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasal Lacrimal Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Floor Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Tear Drainage Surgery Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Dr Morgenstern and his staff were great to deal with.
    — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kenneth Morgenstern, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427019207
    Education & Certifications

    • The Oh State University
    Residency
    • West Va University
    Internship
    • Med College Of Pa Hahnemann University
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Morgenstern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgenstern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgenstern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgenstern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgenstern has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgenstern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgenstern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgenstern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgenstern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgenstern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

