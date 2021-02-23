Overview of Dr. Kenneth Morton, MD

Dr. Kenneth Morton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their fellowship with Queen Victoria Hosp-Natl Eye Bank



Dr. Morton works at Eastside Eye Consultants in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.