Dr. Kenneth Morton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Morton, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Morton, MD
Dr. Kenneth Morton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their fellowship with Queen Victoria Hosp-Natl Eye Bank
Dr. Morton works at
Dr. Morton's Office Locations
-
1
Eastside Eye Consultants9 Lake Bellevue Dr Ste 105, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 562-6135Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morton?
Dr. Morton is exceptionally cordial. He is more helpful, with the extreme of politeness in manners for a professional within his discipline of or circles of MD I've used. I've entrusted him with my eye care and needs. I have never been disappointed with him directly nor his care. His scheduler/office manager/receptionist, however, has much to be desired. She is a curse, disrespectful, and the most non-service/un-caring supported oriented person in any professional office I have ever visited. It's is unfortunate and well under-representation of Dr. Kenneth Morton and his capabilities.
About Dr. Kenneth Morton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1649457326
Education & Certifications
- Queen Victoria Hosp-Natl Eye Bank
- Barnes Hosp/Wash Univ
- U Chicago Hosp-Clins
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morton works at
Dr. Morton has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.