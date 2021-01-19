Dr. Mroczek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Mroczek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Mroczek, MD
Dr. Kenneth Mroczek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Mroczek works at
Dr. Mroczek's Office Locations
-
1
New York State Tisch Medical Center530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3491Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
- 2 301 E 17th St Ste 1616, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 598-6545
-
3
University Place Orthophedics Llp95 University Pl Fl 8, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 604-1366Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mroczek?
Other doctors wanted to operate and take a bone from my pelvis or a cadaver & put it in my foot. Dr. Mroczek said that it wasn’t necessary & that I only had a partial tear. He put me in a boot for awhile & I’m able to walk fine now.
About Dr. Kenneth Mroczek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1407842818
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mroczek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mroczek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mroczek works at
Dr. Mroczek has seen patients for Limb Pain, Hammer Toe Repair and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mroczek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Mroczek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mroczek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mroczek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mroczek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.