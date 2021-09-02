Overview of Dr. Kenneth Murachanian, MD

Dr. Kenneth Murachanian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Murachanian works at Vein Solutions in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.